S.C. State extends president's contract

"We would like to thank President Clark for his service thus far, and we, the members of this board, look forward to working with him to lead this great institution forward to an even higher level of excellence."

Following the public statement, Jenkins said no further statements would be issued by the board.

Following the board's announcement, Clark thanked the board for its vote of confidence.

"I am very proud of the tremendous successes this administration has made thus far; It has certainly been an unheralded turnaround," Clark said. "I look forward to working with this board to continue the job of leading this institution, especially through these unprecedented times, and to take S.C. State to an even higher level."

Clark arrived at South Carolina's only publicly supported historically black institution in 2015 as a member of a temporary, seven-member board named by the General Assembly to lead the university following a stretch of financial woes and declining enrollment.

In 2016, the retired AT&T executive was named president and took the helm as the institution's leader.