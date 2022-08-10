S.C. State extends Pough’s contract

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution that will keep head football coach Buddy Pough on the sidelines through 2023.

Student Affairs and Athletics Committee representative Danny Varat said his group met Monday to go over the details of the new contract before presenting it to the board Wednesday.

The contract will run from Aug. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31 2023 and has a base salary of $287,000, which reflects a cost of living increase.

Pough is entering his 21st season as head coach at South Carolina State. He is the school’s all-time winningest coach and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships.

Last season, Pough led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record and was named MEAC Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs played in their first Celebration Bowl, where they defeated Jackson State 31-10. With the win, S.C. State was crowned HBCU national champions.