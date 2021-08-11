S.C. State encouraging face coverings, vaccinations

South Carolina State University has updated its health and safety guidelines for the fall semester.
Students must be free of any symptoms potentially related to COVID-19 and upload negative test results seven days prior to returning to campus:
- New students (check-in Aug. 12) should have tested no earlier than Aug. 5.
- Returning students (check-in Aug. 13) should have tested no earlier than Aug. 6.
Residential students who arrive on campus without submitting negative test results within the required time frame will NOT be allowed to check into the residence halls. COVID-19 testing will be available on campus Monday through Friday. Students should upload their testing records into the Brooks Health Center Portal.
Residential guidelines
Residence Life and Housing guidelines have been established to provide on-campus housing options for students to mitigate the risk of contracting and transmitting all variants of the novel coronavirus while living in the residence halls:
- The university will utilize exclusive residence halls to isolate students who test positive for the COVID-19 virus.
- Students who leave the isolation hall prior to being released by health center staff, will be sanctioned unless they sign the COVID-19 Residence Life Sign-Out Form.
- Students living in the residence halls will not be allowed to have off-campus guests.
- Residential students will be required to test for COVID-19 weekly.
Face masks/cloth coverings
Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are strongly encouraged for all students inside all campus buildings except in residence hall rooms, dining hall facilities and outdoors. S.C. State is procuring cloth masks, which will be distributed to all students.
Students have the option to wear their own masks or cloth face coverings, provided they cover the nose and mouth fully. Appropriate use of face masks or coverings is critical in minimizing risk to others.
COVID-19 vaccination
While S.C. State will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, the administration strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community and spread of disease throughout the academic year. Students who have completed full vaccination should upload their vaccine records into the Brooks Health Center Portal.
In addition, the university will offer free vaccination clinics on campus in the coming weeks for students, employees and the public, two of which are already scheduled:
- Saturday, Aug. 14 – Pfizer – Smith Hammond Middleton Gymnasium, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 20 – Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson - KW Green Student Center, 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
For additional information about where vaccines are available in South Carolina, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.
