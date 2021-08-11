S.C. State encouraging face coverings, vaccinations

Face masks/cloth coverings

Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are strongly encouraged for all students inside all campus buildings except in residence hall rooms, dining hall facilities and outdoors. S.C. State is procuring cloth masks, which will be distributed to all students.

Students have the option to wear their own masks or cloth face coverings, provided they cover the nose and mouth fully. Appropriate use of face masks or coverings is critical in minimizing risk to others.

COVID-19 vaccination

While S.C. State will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, the administration strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community and spread of disease throughout the academic year. Students who have completed full vaccination should upload their vaccine records into the Brooks Health Center Portal.

In addition, the university will offer free vaccination clinics on campus in the coming weeks for students, employees and the public, two of which are already scheduled: