S.C. State demolishing Mays I, Mays II dorms; residence halls removed because of safety concerns

Clark noted when he arrived to S.C. State as a board member in 2015, neither building was being used due to deferred maintenance.

When he became president in 2016, Clark was informed that Mays I could not be placed back online due to its condition, but that Mays II could be reopened with some repairs.

Mays II housed students in 2017 and 2018.

“We found extensive issues with the building that started to develop,” Clark said. As a result, Mays II had to be closed down in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mays I is a three-story building that was built in 1967 as an all-male dorm. Mays II is a six-story building that was built in front of Mays I as a female dorm in 1971.

Both dorms later would become all male.

Mays I had a 142-bed capacity and Mays II housed 130 beds.

Clark said the university has not decided what to do with the space left vacant by the demolition of the residence halls. The space will provide the university with a location to expand operations when funding becomes available.

Clark said it would be nice to possibly see another dorm – Mays III – built on the site or perhaps a new student center.