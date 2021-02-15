S.C. State demolishing Mays I, Mays II dorms; residence halls removed because of safety concerns

Two South Carolina State University residence halls are being razed.
The Mays I and Mays II residence halls are being torn down due to safety concerns, S.C. State President James Clark said.
Fixing the dorms could have cost more than building a modern residence hall, Clark said. “If we spend money on a building with the name of Benjamin Mays on it, it should be something nice.”
The Mays I demolition is about 90 percent complete. Mays II is undergoing asbestos abatement and will then be demolished.
The cost of demolishing both buildings is $490,000. The demolition is being paid for with money allocated by the state's General Assembly.
“It does not take any money away from the university,” Clark said.
The buildings were named after civil rights leader, educator and Baptist minister Benjamin Elijah Mays.
Mays attended the high school at South Carolina State College, where he graduated in 1916. After going on to Bates College in Maine and then Morehouse College in Atlanta, Mays came back to S.C. State, where he taught English.
“We are sensitive to tearing down a building that honors a man such as Benjamin Mays, but due to safety concerns they had to come down,” Clark said.
Clark noted when he arrived to S.C. State as a board member in 2015, neither building was being used due to deferred maintenance.
When he became president in 2016, Clark was informed that Mays I could not be placed back online due to its condition, but that Mays II could be reopened with some repairs.
Mays II housed students in 2017 and 2018.
“We found extensive issues with the building that started to develop,” Clark said. As a result, Mays II had to be closed down in 2018.
Mays I is a three-story building that was built in 1967 as an all-male dorm. Mays II is a six-story building that was built in front of Mays I as a female dorm in 1971.
Both dorms later would become all male.
Mays I had a 142-bed capacity and Mays II housed 130 beds.
Clark said the university has not decided what to do with the space left vacant by the demolition of the residence halls. The space will provide the university with a location to expand operations when funding becomes available.
Clark said it would be nice to possibly see another dorm – Mays III – built on the site or perhaps a new student center.
Because of the coronavirus, the college has had enough beds – about 1,000 – available for students. Without any new construction, the university currently has a maximum capacity of about 2,000 beds campuswide.
“We have to do a long-term look at new and improved facilities,” Clark said. “That affects a student's decision about coming to campus. Sometimes the students and parents want newer and improved facilities.”
He said in order to maintain enrollment, it will be crucial to bring in new residence halls.
The now-vacant Queens Village, which once housed married students, is slated for future demolition. The university says the project is contingent on the budget.
Clark said some people may be wondering why so many buildings are being torn down. Since Clark arrived at the university, Manning Hall and Bradham Hall have also been demolished.
But Clark pointed out he has also been about building and preserving.
Since becoming president, he noted he has placed portions of Truth Hall, Nix Hall, Rowe Hall and Earle Hall back online. All residence halls remain online to this date.
Also, he noted three new buildings have been completed: the 1890 Research and Extension Community Center on campus, the 1890 Research and Extension building at Camp Harry Daniels and an 1890 Research and Extension Community Center in Charleston.
The university's 1890 Research and Extension program is also seeking to establish four other facilities across the state, he said.
Clark didn’t provide other details, but said the university's 1890 program will be announcing these in the near future.