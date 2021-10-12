S.C. State counting down to homecoming game

South Carolina State University is holding its homecoming through Oct. 16 with the theme "Ready All to Do and Dare."

COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols are in place for all university-sponsored homecoming activities.

“Our homecoming committee worked long and hard to find equitable and safe ways to host homecoming this year,” said Davion Petty, director of alumni relations at S.C. State. “Although the parade is canceled, we are replacing it with an enhanced pregame alumni experience hosted in the student plaza. We want everyone to enjoy themselves but in a safe environment, and we are committed to making sure that happens.”

Among highly anticipated activities is the football matchup between S.C. State and Morgan State University at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

S.C. State athletics has established health and safety protocols to help protect student-athletes, staff and fans. All spectators are required to wear face coverings for entry into the stadium. Fans must also wear them to other campus venues. A clear bag policy remains in effect. Mobile game tickets can be purchased by visiting www.scsuathletics.com.