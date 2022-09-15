S.C. State, Clemson get climate funding; grant to help conservation efforts on farms

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will award South Carolina State University and Clemson University up to $70 million under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant program, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday.

The grant will strengthen South Carolina’s agricultural economy, promote climate-smart production strategies and enhance the conservation of natural resources, according to Graham’s press release.

Clemson University and South Carolina State University, South Carolina’s land-grant institutions, have established strategic partnerships with 27 regional entities to establish a pilot project to provide incentives to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and forest product growers and landowners to implement climate-smart production practices.

The statewide project will enroll hundreds of South Carolina farmers to ensure meaningful involvement of small and underserved producers.

“I very much appreciate Secretary Vilsack awarding this grant to strengthen South Carolina’s agriculture economy,” Graham said. “The world is experiencing a food crisis, and Clemson University, South Carolina State University and South Carolina farmers are on the forefront of increasing crop yields and helping poverty-stricken regions through cutting-edge research.

“Investing in research and development – particularly as it pertains to agriculture – is a no-brainer. I was proud to be a partner in the efforts to get this done.”

Graham’s office said he wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack this summer encouraging the USDA to make the investment.

More information will be released about the grant at a later date.