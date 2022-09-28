S.C. State cancels Friday classes; inauguration festivities will continue

South Carolina State University will cancel Friday classes as the Orangeburg area is likely to receive heavy rains from Hurricane Ian.

The Bulldogs' football game against South Carolina in Columbia, which has been moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, remains on the schedule.

S.C. State’s volleyball match previously scheduled for Friday has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

S.C. State officials are continuing to monitor projections for Hurricane Ian’s possible effects on South Carolina and the Orangeburg area in particular.

The forecast indicates rains will arrive in the region Thursday evening with a moderate expectation of high winds. Heavy rains are expected to continue Friday and Saturday across the state of South Carolina.

Flash flooding, power outages and downed trees could result.

By dismissing classes Friday, S.C. State hopes that fewer commuters will be on the roads during the rain. Canceling classes also will allow S.C. State’s facilities management team to maintain precautionary flash flooding measures at vulnerable campus buildings.

Students who remain on campus are encouraged to attend the Presidential Inauguration Investiture beginning at 10 a.m. Friday in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the S.C. State campus.

All festivities for the Inauguration of President Alexander Conyers remain on the schedule. These include First Lady Agatha Conyers’s Scholarship at noon Thursday, the Investiture Ceremony on Friday, and the Inaugural Ball on Friday night in Columbia.

As the situation evolves, S.C. State will inform students, employees and the community about any other schedule changes or precautionary measures over the next few days.

University officials advise everyone to remain on alert by paying close attention to broadcast communications about the storm. Students and employees should regularly check for email and text communications from the university throughout the remainder of the week.

In the event of emergencies, students and employees are advised to call the Campus Police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911.