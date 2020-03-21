S.C. State budget praised by lawmakers

The $4 million would impact an estimated 300 Pell Grant students. Clark said that currently, students receive $6,500 in Pell Grant funds, and the cost to educate a student is approximately $20,000.

“We have a difference there of about $13,500, so that comes out to about $4.02 million, so that’s the impact of that,” Clark said.

The university also requested $15 million for the construction of a new facility. The facility, which will serve as a dorm, will replace two current dorms that are scheduled to be demolished, according to Clark.

“The presidential promise -- It’s not just a handout of funds. We know that these students, they don’t have it, their families don’t have it, so the promise that I made some students ... we scrum away some funds to make available for those students, and if you promise to just volunteer to help some things around the campus, I promise to help you try to finish,” Clark said.

“We think that we can aid in the retention of up to 500 students by helping them with their balance,” he said.

Clark also detailed the institution's request of $2.5 million in funding delegated for the university’s transportation program.

Clark said the money will allow them to gain access to federal dollars.