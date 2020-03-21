S.C. State budget praised by lawmakers

COLUMBIA – South Carolina State University received positive feedback after presenting their budget before lawmakers.
S.C. State President James Clark presented the university’s budget before the Senate Higher Education Subcommittee Tuesday morning in the Gressette Building.
“Let me say how proud I am of the institution. The institution did not come with its hand out asking for money without telling us how it could be double, triple money coming back to the institution. You’ve done a very fine job and a lot of hard work has gone into the institution,” Sen. John L. Scott Jr. said.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but today this is probably one of the most competitive budgets I’ve seen this institution bring forward in a very long time, and I want to support this institution,” Scott said.
Clark told lawmakers that the university’s budget has a heavy emphasis on funding that will impact enrollment.
“Enrollment is impacted, in our case, by four things -- our financial situation, academic situation, our facilities and our programs,” Clark said.
“We’re going to focus on things that increase enrollment by making improvements in each of those items,” he said.
The university requested $4 million in funding to be “attractive” to prospective students, Clark said. He said the university needs more need-based funding.
The $4 million would impact an estimated 300 Pell Grant students. Clark said that currently, students receive $6,500 in Pell Grant funds, and the cost to educate a student is approximately $20,000.
“We have a difference there of about $13,500, so that comes out to about $4.02 million, so that’s the impact of that,” Clark said.
The university also requested $15 million for the construction of a new facility. The facility, which will serve as a dorm, will replace two current dorms that are scheduled to be demolished, according to Clark.
“The presidential promise -- It’s not just a handout of funds. We know that these students, they don’t have it, their families don’t have it, so the promise that I made some students ... we scrum away some funds to make available for those students, and if you promise to just volunteer to help some things around the campus, I promise to help you try to finish,” Clark said.
“We think that we can aid in the retention of up to 500 students by helping them with their balance,” he said.
Clark also detailed the institution's request of $2.5 million in funding delegated for the university’s transportation program.
Clark said the money will allow them to gain access to federal dollars.
“Up in Washington, D.C., there’s $11 million sitting there, basically with our name on it waiting for us to enhance our facilities in the transportation area. All we need is $2.5 million to draw down that $11 million that is specifically there to enhance our program in transportation,” Clark said.
“The other is matching dollars so we can go and attract research grants,” Clark said.
“We think that initially at another $10 million there, particularly in the areas of nuclear and biology, but not just in the STEM areas,” Clark said.
Clark said the university's focus is “in doing things that will help us enroll more students, retain the students, get the best and brightest and have an environment for those students with a rich experience on the academic side,” he said.
University officials previously presented their budget to the House Ways and Means Higher Education Subcommittee in January.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530