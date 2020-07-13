S.C. State breathing new life into camp; university could hold 1890 center’s grand opening soon

In addition to the new 1890 center, federal grants also helped pay for the renovation of the existing 10,000-square-foot conference center at the site.

The conference center has a large meeting area, dining facilities, a commercial kitchen and offices. It has been periodically used for various events, but the hope is that the fully operational center will regularly be a host site for corporate events and board retreats.

The 16 cabins, which can serve as lodging for those who use the camp, will also be updated and renovated.

The property also has a lake that can be used for recreational purposes such as fishing. Recreational facilities such as basketball courts are also going to be upgraded. There are plans to have a facility detailing the history of the camp.

The property was initially purchased by the community through fundraising efforts and deeded to the university. This has enabled the university to use 1890 funds to help with its upkeep.

Camp Harry Daniels, which opened in 1947, was discontinued as a 4-H camp in 1994 due in part to the poor condition of the cabins that were built in the 1940s.