S.C. State board to meet Thursday

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on Thursday, July 16. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

According to the agenda contractual matters and personnel issues will be discussed in executive session. The board will not vote on any items discussed in closed session but may return to public session to vote on items discussed.