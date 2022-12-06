S.C. State board OKs degree for speaker; posthumous degrees also approved

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees approved an honorary degree for an alumnus who will be returning to speak during the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 16.

Retired Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford is a 1986 distinguished military graduate of S.C. State with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

The U.S. Army's former chief information officer will speak at the ceremony, which will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

More than 120 bachelor’s and graduate degrees will be conferred at the ceremony.

The board's academic affairs committee recommended that Crawford be presented with an honorary degree of public service. The degree was approved during a Dec. 1 board meeting.

The board also approved the prospective fall 2022 graduates and the committee's recommendation to confer posthumous degrees at the fall commencement to the following: Wanda Price, Ed.D; Barbara Williams, Ed.D and Bobby Eaddy, B.S., physical education.

Trustee Dr. Doris Helms, committee chairman, suggested developing a policy for posthumous degrees.

The board approved several other recommendations from its academic affairs committee.

For example, it approved an academic forgiveness policy which will allow undergraduate, enrolled students whose first term of enrollment is fall 2018 or later to eliminate from their GPA calculation up to two courses for which they received a grade of D, F, UF or WF.

The policy can be petitioned at the students' request no later than 14 days after grades are posted.

In other matters, the board approved the committee's recommendation to delete the English proficiency examination because it does not align with the goals of English 150 Freshman Composition I or E 151 Freshman Composition II.

The board also approved a revised bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. The revised degree program is set to meet Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation criteria by removing General Chemistry II and General Chemistry II lab, along with Circuit Analysis and Circuit Laboratory from the current industrial engineering curriculum and adding two electives.