S.C. State board meeting called to discuss personnel matter

The chairman of the South Carolina State University trustee board is mum on the details of a special meeting that will be held Wednesday, except to say that it involves a personnel matter.

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said the meeting is a follow-up on a personnel matter that first came up at a special January meeting, with Wednesday's meeting serving to clarify it.

“We had a few things the last time we met, and now we want to make sure we clarify all of that based on what was discussed in that first meeting. I'm not going to even consider anything about a vote at this point until it arises,” Jenkins said.

He added, “So I don't have any expectations of anything other than what we've got to address.”

The S.C. State trustees will meet in special session 10 a.m. Only trustees will be allowed inside the Lowman Hall boardroom because of coronavirus restrictions, but the public can find information on listening in at www.scsu.edu/boardoftrustees.

The chairman is scheduled to make comments before the board enters executive session.

The S.C. State Faculty Senate has passed a resolution stating it has no confidence in university President James Clark, with low enrollment and the return to classroom learning being key issues.