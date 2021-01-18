S.C. State band part of Biden inauguration; Marching 101 joining virtual celebration

South Carolina State University's Marching 101 Band will perform during a virtual celebration honoring the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to the university.

The celebration will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and will pay homage to the rich history of historically Black colleges and universities.

The celebration is a part of the week-long inauguration events and will air on social media and on select channels, including Urban One, Revolt TV and NBC Peacock TV's The Choice.

"This is a momentous opportunity for the Marching 101. We are thankful to participate in this historic event and exemplify the Marching 101's precision-packed drills and high musical performances," Director of Bands Patrick Moore said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The inauguration has the theme “America United” and will honor the significance of Black American voters, Black culture and the nation's diversity.

Harris, the first HBCU graduate and Black and South Asian woman to be elected vice president of the United States, is scheduled to speak at the celebration.

S.C. State alumnus and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn will deliver remarks.