S.C. State athletics department seeks extra $1 million; university ‘has a sports culture,’ Danley says

The largest budget was $17 million and the smallest was $4.4 million among MEAC schools in 2019.

Trustee Dr. Doris Helms expressed some hesitancy about the request.

“I know we have to enhance our facilities,” she said.

Helms said if the university is going to spend $1 million more on its athletics department, she wants to make sure she has a better grasp of the ramifications.

“I think I need to know where it (the money) is going to come from,” she said.

Helms noted the university has had to reduce faculty and staff in some areas.

“We have offices that don't have enough people to run them,” Helms said.

Trustee Dr. Daniel Varat said he is for the increase and said the request is “legitimate.”

“Investing in athletics has faster and greater payoff than anywhere else in the university,” Varat said. “A strong athletic program will make the university better.”

Prior to the board's decision, Danley noted the university's athletic department falls into the university's overall five-year strategic plan created in 2018.