S.C. State athletics bridge gap with public service in Orangeburg community

Playing an impactful role in the community is a responsibility South Carolina State student athletes, coaches and staff do not take lightly.

Many student athletes do not get the chance to maintain a job or internship during their matriculation in college. Giving back through community service helps them gain crucial volunteer experience and provides great resume-building opportunities.

Kemberly Greene, assistant athletic director for development and community relations, has found a way to bridge the gap through S.C. State Athletics and the Orangeburg community.

S.C. State made its debut Feb. 13 during HBCU week at Sheridan Elementary with student-athletes from the various 14 varsity sports in attendance.

“Community outreach is an essential piece of student athlete development. It gives our Bulldogs an opportunity to give back to the greater community while simultaneously providing invaluable life opportunities,” Greene said.

Recognizing the importance of student athletes being brand ambassadors for S.C. State, Greene’s initiatives are primarily focused on developing well-rounded young adults who will be productive members of the local, national and global society.