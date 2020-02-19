S.C. State athletics bridge gap with public service in Orangeburg community
0 comments
editor's pick

S.C. State athletics bridge gap with public service in Orangeburg community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
S.C. State athletes/community service

Giving back through community service helps student athletes gain crucial volunteer experience and provides great resume-building opportunities.

Playing an impactful role in the community is a responsibility South Carolina State student athletes, coaches and staff do not take lightly.

Many student athletes do not get the chance to maintain a job or internship during their matriculation in college. Giving back through community service helps them gain crucial volunteer experience and provides great resume-building opportunities.

Kemberly Greene, assistant athletic director for development and community relations, has found a way to bridge the gap through S.C. State Athletics and the Orangeburg community.

S.C. State made its debut Feb. 13 during HBCU week at Sheridan Elementary with student-athletes from the various 14 varsity sports in attendance.

S.C. State scoring legend Roberta Williams picked for S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame

“Community outreach is an essential piece of student athlete development. It gives our Bulldogs an opportunity to give back to the greater community while simultaneously providing invaluable life opportunities,” Greene said.

Recognizing the importance of student athletes being brand ambassadors for S.C. State, Greene’s initiatives are primarily focused on developing well-rounded young adults who will be productive members of the local, national and global society.

“Community service is a meaningful aspect especially when your dealing with student-athletes,” Greene said. “It is my hope that a bond will be created with different sectors in order to leave a mark that’s lasting, so much more than the success in competitive arenas.”

SC State alumnus busy working Super Bowl communications for the Chiefs

If you have a community service project or activity in which you would like for Bulldog student-athletes to participate, contact Kemberly Greene at 803-707-5181 or email at kgreen29@scsu.edu.

DID YOU SEE? S.C. State's Alex Brown finds postseason opportunity with Chiefs

Here is a listing of the Bulldog student athletes’ community outreach calendar for February and March:

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
  • Feb. 25 -- Clark Middle School students will shadow athletic coaches and staff for a day.
  • Feb. 26 -- Career Week table display at Clark Middle School.
  • March 2 -- Dr. Seuss "Read Across America" at Edisto Primary School.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News