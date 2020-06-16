S.C. State Athletic Department seeks $1 million; admissions up; coronavirus impact unknown

"With a modest investment in athletics, we can have a significant return on that investment and together we can shock the world and get back to the athletic prowess that we once experienced,” Danley said.

Danley said the department has proven it is a good financial steward.

Also, athletics is of value to the university, as proven by the 62,000 alumni who came to see the Bulldogs play in 2019-2020, he said. He said an average of 15,000 people come for homecoming.

He also cited how the department helped to generate $2.2 million in private gifts through its Rise Campaign. He said the goal was about $1.87 million.

About 150 student athletes have been able to benefit from scholarships funded by the campaign.

He said the $1 million in additional funding would be invested in scholarships, assistant coaches, facility upgrades and administrative positions.

That includes $239,000 for student-athlete scholarships, $122,000 for full-time assistant coaches and $267,000 to maintain Title IX compliance. The money would also pay for the resurfacing of the track and new turf at Oliver Dawson stadium.

In other matters: