S.C. State Athletic Department seeks $1 million; admissions up; coronavirus impact unknown

South Carolina State University's athletic director has asked trustees to add about $1 million to the department's budget next year.
Athletic Director Stacy Danley says the money is needed to make the program competitive.
"This is a continued investment in athletics that will help us leverage our momentum that we have created," Danley said. "It will allow us to remain relevant, sustainable and viable as this landscape is rapidly changing. We want to make sure we position ourselves in a manner where we are successful moving forward."
Danley made the request at a recent S.C. State Board of Trustees meeting. The trustees didn’t take immediate action on the request, but received his report as information.
In making his pitch, Danley noted how the university has seen a turnaround financially over the past six years.
During difficult financial times in 2014, S.C. State cut the university's athletic department by $2.5 million.
"These funds were removed during stressful times," Danley said after the meeting. "It has been six years since the money was removed from the budget."
With the university in a better financial position, Danley wants officials to consider putting about $1 million back into the athletic budget.
"With a modest investment in athletics, we can have a significant return on that investment and together we can shock the world and get back to the athletic prowess that we once experienced,” Danley said.
Danley said the department has proven it is a good financial steward.
Also, athletics is of value to the university, as proven by the 62,000 alumni who came to see the Bulldogs play in 2019-2020, he said. He said an average of 15,000 people come for homecoming.
He also cited how the department helped to generate $2.2 million in private gifts through its Rise Campaign. He said the goal was about $1.87 million.
About 150 student athletes have been able to benefit from scholarships funded by the campaign.
He said the $1 million in additional funding would be invested in scholarships, assistant coaches, facility upgrades and administrative positions.
That includes $239,000 for student-athlete scholarships, $122,000 for full-time assistant coaches and $267,000 to maintain Title IX compliance. The money would also pay for the resurfacing of the track and new turf at Oliver Dawson stadium.
In other matters:
• It was reported that student admissions for the fall of 2020 are up 29 percent, with about 2,402 students admitted so far.
Graduate school enrollment for the fall is 105, compared to 118 last year.
"We don't know how many students will show up because of COVID-19," S.C. State President James Clark said. "These are people who have said they want to come to us."
Due to the uncertainty, Clark said the budget continues to be worked on.
"We don't know what the fall will look like" Clark said. "Every year we have been here, this administration has operated with a balanced budget."
The board approved a resolution to continue operating under its existing $71.6 million budget because the state has not finalized its budget and will likely not do so until September.
Through April 30, the university has spent $51 million and has received about $63 million in revenue. The university's budget is $71 million.
• The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools plans to visit the university Sept. 8-10. The university doesn’t yet know whether the visit will be virtual or onsite.
• Trustees approved a concentration in applied oncology honors sciences as part of the university's Department of Biology and Physical Science. The concentration is pending approval by the Faculty Senate.
Students will be able to conduct research in the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina as part of the concentration.
Trustees also voted to approve the development of an online graduate certificate in addiction and trauma through the Department of Human Services.
The course is pending approval by the Graduate Studies Counsel and the Faculty Senate.
• Trustees gave Clark authorization to sign a contract for $304,409 to replace the HVAC system in the John Matthews 1890 Extension Center building.
• The university received about $1.5 million through fundraising efforts from July 2019 through May 2020. About $788,000 was raised by the Alumni Association and $399,000 from corporate donors and other sources.
• Trustees were asked to pray for the families of George Floyd, Ahmad Aubrey and Breonna Taylor as well as those suffering from COVID-19.
Board Chair Rodney Jenkins said S.C. State needs to be a leader in calling out for justice for the black community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.