S.C. State announces E-RACE Center; Orangeburg Massacre commemoration will be held online

As South Carolina State University prepares to remember the events that have come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre, it is announcing the establishment of an Eradicating Racism and Constructing Equity (E-RACE) Center of Excellence and Justice.
The E-RACE Center will be designed to address all aspects of social injustice and racism, both systemic and individual, through research, teaching, training and service, according to the university.
“The Orangeburg Massacre was one of the defining moments in the fight for justice for people of color all over the nation,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a release.
“Given this university's legacy and roots in the civil rights movement, we are well-positioned to take on a prominent role in the fight for equity and justice. The E-RACE Center is our path forward,” he said.
Operating under the purview of the Office of the President, the center will reflect a collaboration between university faculty and external experts on racism, social justice and equity.
On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.
South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.
This year's virtual commemorative events will explore how the events of 1968 are linked to the social justice efforts in 2021 and how to progress forward.
The events will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday with "UNHEARD: The Female Voices of The Orangeburg Massacre." Dr. Valinda Littlefield, associate professor of history at the University of South Carolina, and the female survivors will participate in a panel discussion via Zoom.
At 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, will serve as the guest speaker for the 53rd Commemoration Ceremony. It will also be held via Zoom.
In recent years, Bamberg has represented clients in some of the United States’ most high profile cases, including serving as an attorney for the families of Walter Scott and Kamiyah Mobley.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, a private wreath laying and memorial flame lighting ceremony will be held at the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza.
These virtual events will be streamed on the S.C. State and the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium's Facebook pages. Or register for Zoom credentials by visiting scsu.edu and clicking on the link for the Orangeburg Massacre program. Visit t.ly/3jDV for Zoom credentials to "UNHEARD: The Female Voices of The Orangeburg Massacre."