S.C. State announces E-RACE Center; Orangeburg Massacre commemoration will be held online

As South Carolina State University prepares to remember the events that have come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre, it is announcing the establishment of an Eradicating Racism and Constructing Equity (E-RACE) Center of Excellence and Justice.

The E-RACE Center will be designed to address all aspects of social injustice and racism, both systemic and individual, through research, teaching, training and service, according to the university.

“The Orangeburg Massacre was one of the defining moments in the fight for justice for people of color all over the nation,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a release.

“Given this university's legacy and roots in the civil rights movement, we are well-positioned to take on a prominent role in the fight for equity and justice. The E-RACE Center is our path forward,” he said.

Operating under the purview of the Office of the President, the center will reflect a collaboration between university faculty and external experts on racism, social justice and equity.

On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

