S.C. State alumnus releases children’s book

COLUMBIA – South Carolina State University alumnus Jay S. Welbon Sr. has released a children’s book entitled, “Adventure of Bull The Frog.”

“I wrote this book after being encouraged by my family to make a book out of a story I told my 3-month-old grandniece, Gianna Marie Cherry, freestyle the first moment I held her. I told her this story off the top of my head from beginning to end with a moral included. My family loved the story and so did she,” Welbon said.

“The book is also written in memory of my sister, who was there with us Thanksgiving 2021 when the story was first told but passed away in January 2022 before the book was released,” he said.

In “Adventure of Bull The Frog,” a frog named Bull embarks on a magnificent voyage in the quest for a large lake, accompanied by a compelling tale of perseverance

Bull became discontented with what he possessed, a small pond, despite being the biggest frog around. His urge to discover a large lake, for bigger bugs to eat and gigantic lily pads to sit on, becomes increasingly frantic and impetuous. As Bull desires more, impediments come along his journey with uncertainties about whether he can reach the large lake he seeks.

The book is dedicated to his grandniece and in memory of his late sister Louise Victoria Welbon who recently passed away.

He graduated with honors from S.C. State in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

He taught in South Carolina public schools for eight years before going into the corporate world. He lives in Irmo with his family.

“Adventure of Bull The Frog” by Jay S. Welbon Sr. is available on www.byjaywelbon.com, the author's website and can also be purchased on Amazon using the following link, www.amazon.com/dp/B09XJKRCB1/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_GJ9WMFXHCT9F19TW889J.