S.C. State acting president optimistic with goals of increasing enrollment, engaging lawmakers

“I wanted him to attend an HBCU. It really didn’t matter which HBCU, but that he did attend one. This was one on my list of colleges for him to attend. I really wanted him to get that experience and see what it was about to be a part of a Black institution,” Holmes said.

She said the change in university leadership just ahead of the fall semester does not bother her much.

“Well, I do hope that things will level out, but there’s always issues. We can’t get caught up on everything that’s going. We’re for an education. As long as he can still get his education and when he graduates he can use that degree, that’s all that matters with me. As long as it’s an accredited institution, that’s all that matters to me,” Holmes said.

Her son says he had plans for his stay at S.C. State, which he said was fortunately not too far away from home because he didn’t want “to go too far out right now.”

“Right now I’m trying to study for nuclear engineering, something hands on, and hopefully play football,” he said.

Aiken couple Ansel and Andrea Thompson were on hand with their daughter, Alaisha.