S.C. State acting president optimistic with goals of increasing enrollment, engaging lawmakers

Three days after being named acting president of South Carolina State University, retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers said increasing the enrollment and retention of students will be his top goal.
He mingled among freshmen and parents during Bulldog Ready 2.0, a special event for incoming fall 2021 freshmen held Friday morning at the university’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
“I’m most anticipating really interacting with students and ensuring that we can provide the absolutely best of everything for our students. My number one priority is students and ensuring that campus-wide, everyone understands that we’re student-centered,” Conyers said.
“Students are why we’re here, students are why we exist. If not for these students, none of us would be here. My number one goal is to increase student enrollment and subsequently retain students,” he said.
Conyers, an S.C. State alumnus who has served as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives since May, was tapped by the university board Tuesday for the acting position after the trustees voted 10-3 to oust President James Clark. The vote for Conyers was unanimous.
What is he least looking forward to in his new role?
“I’m not sure because I fully expect there will be some friction always. I understand that no leader at no organization will make everyone happy. So I’ve sort of adopted the Red Cross motto,” Conyers said.
“My intent is to do the most good for the most students, but understand there’s many things that won’t be fixed overnight, improved overnight. There are many great things that we’re doing here. I simply look to sustain those great things that have been happening over the last few years and then find those areas that we could use a little improvement and work on those hard,” he said.
Conyers said he wanted to be able to forge a relationship among legislators at the Statehouse to make continued improvements at the university, including with its transportation center.
Recently, S.C. State announced that is has set aside at least $8 million for facility and campus improvements during the 2021-22 school year, including a $2.6 million match for $11 million in improvements at the transportation center, named for 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn. The university is also seeking an additional $2 million.
Conyers said he had a meeting in Columbia at the Statehouse before heading to the special event for incoming freshmen on Friday.
“Certainly, a number one priority is ensuring that we sustain a great working relationship with the legislators. ... I’m looking forward to scheduling meetings with key folks in Columbia to ensure that they know what our priorities are and ask for their continued support to invest in South Carolina State and our students,” the acting president said.
He said being an alumnus of the university did not automatically make someone its best leader, but he is proud of his roots there.
“I’m proud of being an alumnus; however, I believe leadership, regardless of where it’s from, is important. So I’m certainly honored to have been selected. As someone reminded me recently, it’s been a while since we’ve had an alum at the helm. So I’m excited about that, but certainly it’s not necessary. We’ve had successful presidents across this country at different universities without being a graduate of that program,” Conyers said.
He said he is optimistic about the university’s future.
“Extremely optimistic. If I was not optimistic about this, I would not have taken this job. I served our country and served soldiers for 30 years, and I’m looking forward to serving the students of this university,” Conyers said.
He continued, “Although he doesn’t like me to talk about it, I do have a son here that graduated from high school in the Washington, D.C., area two years ago. He came here before I came. If did not believe in this school, I certainly would not have sent my son here.”
Conyers’ assessment was shared among a couple of students and their parents who were in attendance at Friday’s event.
Sonya Holmes and her 18-year-old son, Tae, of North Augusta, were among them.
“I wanted him to attend an HBCU. It really didn’t matter which HBCU, but that he did attend one. This was one on my list of colleges for him to attend. I really wanted him to get that experience and see what it was about to be a part of a Black institution,” Holmes said.
She said the change in university leadership just ahead of the fall semester does not bother her much.
“Well, I do hope that things will level out, but there’s always issues. We can’t get caught up on everything that’s going. We’re for an education. As long as he can still get his education and when he graduates he can use that degree, that’s all that matters with me. As long as it’s an accredited institution, that’s all that matters to me,” Holmes said.
Her son says he had plans for his stay at S.C. State, which he said was fortunately not too far away from home because he didn’t want “to go too far out right now.”
“Right now I’m trying to study for nuclear engineering, something hands on, and hopefully play football,” he said.
Aiken couple Ansel and Andrea Thompson were on hand with their daughter, Alaisha.
Andrea said she liked the idea of her daughter attending an HBCU, while her father said he also liked the idea of his child not attending school too far away.
“I went to the University of Florida. There, to me, I felt like I was just a number. So I know that at an HBCU, as I was told from plenty of friends, that it’s a lot of one-one-one and she will receive that rich experience here,” Andrea said.
Alaisha said she wanted to attend a university rather than a community college and is ready to begin her educational journey at S.C. State.
“I want to get into the drama program. My major now is communications,” she said.
