S.C. State accepting Homecoming parade applications

The South Carolina State University Homecoming Committee is accepting applications from S.C. State-related organizations and area high school bands for the 2022 Homecoming Parade through Sept. 30.

Participants must be affiliated with S.C. State campus organizations, alumni groups or high school bands.

Those interested in participating must complete a brief application form no later than Sept. 30. The form can be found at: forms.office.com/r/3RrsBJuW6e

The 2022 Homecoming Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 before the Bulldogs take on the University of Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium that same afternoon.

For more information, S.C. State-related organizations may contact Franklin Pressley, director of S.C. State Student Life and Leadership, at fpressl2@scsu.edu or 803-516-4826.

High school band directors may contact Dr. Eric Williams, administrative coordinator, SC State University Bands, at ewillia6@scsu.edu or 803-533-3691.