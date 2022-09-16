 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

S.C. State accepting Homecoming parade applications

  • 0
SCSU Homecoming Parade

SCSU Homecoming Parade

 LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

The South Carolina State University Homecoming Committee is accepting applications from S.C. State-related organizations and area high school bands for the 2022 Homecoming Parade through Sept. 30.

Participants must be affiliated with S.C. State campus organizations, alumni groups or high school bands.

Those interested in participating must complete a brief application form no later than Sept. 30. The form can be found at: forms.office.com/r/3RrsBJuW6e

The 2022 Homecoming Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 before the Bulldogs take on the University of Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium that same afternoon.

For more information, S.C. State-related organizations may contact Franklin Pressley, director of S.C. State Student Life and Leadership, at fpressl2@scsu.edu or 803-516-4826.

People are also reading…

High school band directors may contact Dr. Eric Williams, administrative coordinator, SC State University Bands, at ewillia6@scsu.edu or 803-533-3691.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wade named alumni director at SCSU

Wade named alumni director at SCSU

Loyal Bulldog Matthew Wade has been named director for the Department of Alumni Relations and the annual fund at South Carolina State University.

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican governors sending migrants to Democrat-run states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News