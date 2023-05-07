South Carolina State University is poised to form its own chapter of an association which has helped to shape American higher education since its founding in 1915.

S.C. State Faculty Senate President Dr. Alexander Thierry reported during the board of trustee’s April meeting that the South Carolina conference of the American Association of University Professors recently held its spring meeting at the university.

“It was a hybrid meeting with faculty from across the state in attendance. ... After this meeting, the S.C. State University AAUP chapter was given new life, with officers being elected. With a few more steps, the South Carolina State University chapter will be formed and reactivated,” he said.

S.C. State’s faculty has participated in a number of activities to "bring students up to the standards of the S.C. State brand for retention and success of our students,” he said. Those activities include securing grants and other outside funding, receiving awards, publishing and promoting and updating programs the university offers.

Some concerns were expressed, however, during his presentation to the board.

Thierry reported that faculty members have expressed concerns and would like to see solutions to the way the university has worked to fill not only staff and faculty positions, but administrative positions.

“Currently, very few of the positions that we have open are on any other job board except the one on our current university website. ... This is something that many faculty and chairs are concerned with as we have positions that need to be filled. By not posting these positions on national job boards, we are limiting the reach that S.C. State has in having a wider pool of qualified and quality candidates for positions," Thierry said.

Faculty members have also expressed concerns about students’ classroom attendance, with faculty trying a “wide variety of approaches with limited success.”

“The lack of attendance in courses will most likely result in a high number of students not seeing success academically in those courses. Senators noted that faculty are using the beep and alert system to notify student success and retention, with some faculty stating that the success rate of students returning to class is somewhat low, or not a long-lasting solution. Faculty are very open to help deal with this issue, but are unsure of what else they can do,” Thierry said.

Shared governance, adherence to the university's policies and procedures and faculty and student safety are among the other issues that the Faculty Senate remains focused on.

“We all know about the recent safety issues on campus and that being a possible retention issue, but also with student mental health and counseling services and access to those," he said, noting that enhancing faculty morale and facility quality and usage are other issues that need attention.

“Although we currently have a great list coming of all of the different renovations and things happening on campus, there's still basic things in the classrooms and still dealing with heating and ventilation and air conditioning issues,” he said.

Thierry said the bolstering of the university's technology infrastructure is also needed "with all of the turnover we've had with IT, and then also still continuously dealing with the telephone situation that we've had for a while.”

He said the university's new website has also been anxiously awaited “as many of our programs are going through accreditation (and) having all of those things up there and available to the public are a part of the accreditation process.”