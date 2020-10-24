S.C. State a cosponsor in SC Innovates

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Commerce has teamed up with the South Carolina Research Authority and 15 S.C. universities and colleges, including South Carolina State University, to launch SC Innovates, a program aimed at promoting entrepreneurism through a student pitch competition.

The inaugural SC Innovates pitch challenge will take place in tandem with Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) on Nov. 16-22. GEW is a weeklong campaign that celebrates the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life and drive economic growth.

"This is a great opportunity to partner with our state's educational institutions and encourage students who aspire to be entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas," said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. "We're excited to see and hear what they come up with."

Finalists will compete for mentoring opportunities with seasoned entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts, along with cash prizes. Any student enrolled in at least a one-credit course this fall at a South Carolina-based college or university is eligible to enter.