S.C. State 1890 program expanding education initiatives

Mitchell earned a bachelor of arts in English, master of education in elementary education and Ph.D. in developmental psychology from Howard University. She received her master of education in school guidance counseling at the University of West Alabama. She also has an education specialist certification from Nova Southeastern University.

Derrick Wise, Ph.D., has been announced as the new S.C. State 1890 Extension state team leader for Education, Innovation and Support (EIS). The newly created EIS initiative is designed to develop, evaluate and implement effective educational programs and activities to improve student achievement for K-12 and college students. Wise began his role as state team leader July 16.

"I am humbled and excited at the opportunity to be able to work alongside the extension directors at (S.C. State) 1890 to provide transformative educational opportunities that will uplift communities across the state economically,” Wise said.

“Today, more than ever, it is vital that we invest in every community to ensure that every child will have the tools necessary to compete in a global society.” Wise also serves as director of the SC State 1890 Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program.