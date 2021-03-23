S.C. senator proposes everyone be made militia member

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina senator has a proposal to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns — make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia.

South Carolina's constitution allows the governor to call up an "unorganized militia" of any "able bodied male citizens" between ages 18 and 45. State Sen. Tom Corbin's proposal would automatically expand membership to everyone who is over 17 and could own a gun.

Supporters of the bill said if everyone is a member of a militia, then they all fall under the opening clause of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that starts "A well regulated Militia." That way a federal law restricting weapons would not apply in South Carolina since almost all residents would be in the unorganized militia.

"That would prevent the federal government from ever confiscating any of your weapons. Because at the end of the day, the federal government cannot disarm a standing army," said Corbin, a Republican from Travelers Rest.

No one showed up to speak about the bill at a Tuesday Senate subcommittee meeting and the meeting was not streamed on the internet like many of them during the pandemic.

The subcommittee approved the bill 2-1 on party lines. It will move on the a full committee meeting Wednesday.