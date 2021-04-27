S.C. Senate stalls bill for open carry of guns

Republicans gained three seats in the South Carolina Senate in the 2020 elections and the topics discussed and the actions taken this session by senators have been more conservative.

During the House subcommittee hearing on the open carry bill, lawmakers set a three-minute timer for witnesses and asked almost no questions.

The Senate hearing Tuesday meandered a bit more. Senators asked almost every witness a question and former State Law Enforcement Chief Robert Stewart spent about 30 minutes telling them why he opposed open carry.

"Now, if you see someone walking down the street with a pistol, you know something is wrong," said Stewart, who said the presence of a gun, even if carried legally, will often make police encounters more tense.

A number of current law enforcement leaders, including the current leader of the state police, Mark Keel, and the police chiefs and sheriffs in some of the state's largest population centers oppose the bill for similar reasons.

Sen. Billy Garrett, a Republican from McCormick, said the sheriffs in the small counties he represents support the bill.

"They are constitutionalists as well, in favor of the second amendment, and they don't want restrictions that other states don't have," Garrett said.