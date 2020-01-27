Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky made history Sunday at the 62nd Grammy Awards with its win for its Gullah-inspired jazz music
The band includes South Carolina State University alumnus Charlton Singleton, who is a founding member, trumpeter and singer.
"Highest praise unto God, the giver of all gifts and all things good," Singleton said during the group's acceptance speech.
"It's an honor to be here to stand on the shoulders of our Gullah ancestry and bring this music and message to the world,” he said.
Singleton also said, “Special thanks to our family and friends and everybody in the Gullah community for their continued love and support."
The band received the award for Best Original Roots Album for its “Good Time.”
You have free articles remaining.
It’s the first-ever Gullah album to receive a nomination.
Loosely translated in Gullah, Ranky Tanky means, “work it” or “get funky.” The band is known for its distinctive sound and musical influences, which are inspired by Gullah culture, the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands.
Singleton is a 1994 music performance graduate at S.C. State. He was active on campus in the Marching 101 Band, Symphonic and Jazz Band, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America, Kappa Psi, National Honorary Band Fraternity and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
In the late 90s, he, Quentin Baxter, Kevin Hamilton and Clay Ross formed the Charleston jazz quartet, The Gradual Lean. After the group parted ways to pursue solo careers, Singleton found himself in the classroom as a music education teacher. Although teaching was fulfilling for him, after seven years, he wanted a career change and performing was his true passion.
The group reunited and brought on vocalist Quiana Parler to form Ranky Tanky. Ranky Tanky’s jazz-influenced arrangements incorporate traditional spirituals, dance music and children’s rhymes.
The band has toured across the United States, internationally and has been featured on “The Today Show” and NPR. Their 2017 self-titled debut album topped the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon jazz charts.
The band is currently touring throughout the U.S., Germany and Finland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.