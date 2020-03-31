S.C.’s longest serving clerk of court announces retirement

Bamberg County Clerk of Court James B. “Pedie” Hiers has announced that he will be retiring from the office.
Hiers is the oldest serving clerk in South Carolina.
“It is with the greatest thanks to you that I announce my coming retirement as Bamberg County Clerk of Court. After many prayerful hours, mixed emotions and family meetings, I will not be seeking re-election to the office, which I have held for almost 30 years,” Hiers said.
He said that it has been his pleasure to serve Bamberg County.
“I will always cherish the working relationships I have made over the years with judges, lawyers, solicitors, court reporters, abstractors and the citizens of Bamberg County. I would like to thank the many Clerks that I have served with and have created friendship and bond with,” he said.
Hiers said that he’s seen many changes over the years.
“During the past 30 years, I have held a front-row seat on the changes that have occurred in our county. And it is through your continued trust and confidence that I was enabled to bring our clerk’s office from the days of pens and typewriters to the computer age; a system that can handle the rigors of what could soon become a vastly growing community,” he said.
Particularly special to him are the relationships he’s formed with other.
“The people that I’ve met and the friends that I’ve made during my time in office show me that this closeness still remains. The people of Bamberg County still love and take care of one another. Neighbors still call to check on each other and our church families are as strong as I’ve ever seen. Though the world is changing around us, we still hold true to our sense of community and family,” he said.
“The foundation that you have helped me build is one that can weather whatever changes the future can throw at us and the newer generation of men and women who are entering into public service come with servants’ hearts, great plans and fresh new ideas on how to make us even stronger.”
He expressed gratitude to those with whom he has worked.
“Lastly, I would like to thank my staff for their loyalty, dedication and commitment to the Clerk’s office and serving the community by my side for the last 30 years of my service as Clerk of Court,” he said.
“Again, thank you all for the trust that you’ve given me over the last 30 years. It has been my honor to serve you. God bless each and every one of you.”
