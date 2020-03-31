S.C.’s longest serving clerk of court announces retirement

“The people that I’ve met and the friends that I’ve made during my time in office show me that this closeness still remains. The people of Bamberg County still love and take care of one another. Neighbors still call to check on each other and our church families are as strong as I’ve ever seen. Though the world is changing around us, we still hold true to our sense of community and family,” he said.

“The foundation that you have helped me build is one that can weather whatever changes the future can throw at us and the newer generation of men and women who are entering into public service come with servants’ hearts, great plans and fresh new ideas on how to make us even stronger.”

He expressed gratitude to those with whom he has worked.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my staff for their loyalty, dedication and commitment to the Clerk’s office and serving the community by my side for the last 30 years of my service as Clerk of Court,” he said.

“Again, thank you all for the trust that you’ve given me over the last 30 years. It has been my honor to serve you. God bless each and every one of you.”

