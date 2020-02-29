S.C. retailers donate nearly $89K for hunger relief

Sen. Thomas Alexander of Oconee was in attendance and reiterated the need for organizations to feed the hungry.

“As a member of the South Carolina Senate, I appreciate when the private sector steps up to help those in need. Feeding the Carolinas food banks provide food for almost one in seven citizens of this state each year and it’s an undertaking that most of us never take time to stop to appreciate. I commend the food banks for the work they’re doing on a daily basis to serve those in need," Alexander said.

He urged citizens to support their local food banks

“More than anything, I’d like to encourage others to donate their time, money, and food to their local food banks. These organizations rely on the support of retailers and the members of their local communities to get the job done. As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Mike Darrow, executive director of Feeding the Carolinas, was present to accept the donation.