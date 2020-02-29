S.C. retailers donate nearly $89K for hunger relief

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Retail Association and its retail member companies presented $89,000 in product and cash contributions to Feeding the Carolinas.
The presentation took place during a press conference at the South Carolina State House Rotunda. The donations are a reminder that in South Carolina, 679,990 people are struggling with hunger – and over 200,000 of them are children.
Participating retailers included Badcock Home Furniture & More, Floco Foods operating as KJ’s Market and IGA, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Publix, W. Lee Flowers, Walgreens and Walmart. Collectively, these retailers donated cash as well as truckloads of food and personal care products for people across South Carolina. The donated cereal, canned goods, peanut butter, rice, and personal care products will be particularly helpful as Feeding the Carolinas works through their food banks to meet the variety of needs facing South Carolinians.
“Our purpose today is to shine a light on the need to help South Carolina’s residents who experience food insecurity,” said Sally West, South Carolina Retail Association chairman of the board. West presented Feeding the Carolinas with a $50,000 contribution from the Retail Association. “South Carolina’s food banks cover all 46 counties and provide millions of meals annually for South Carolinians in need. We hope that those who hear this message will be motivated to donate what they can- whether it is money, non-perishable food items, or their time- to the food banks across our state.”
Sen. Thomas Alexander of Oconee was in attendance and reiterated the need for organizations to feed the hungry.
You have free articles remaining.
“As a member of the South Carolina Senate, I appreciate when the private sector steps up to help those in need. Feeding the Carolinas food banks provide food for almost one in seven citizens of this state each year and it’s an undertaking that most of us never take time to stop to appreciate. I commend the food banks for the work they’re doing on a daily basis to serve those in need," Alexander said.
He urged citizens to support their local food banks
“More than anything, I’d like to encourage others to donate their time, money, and food to their local food banks. These organizations rely on the support of retailers and the members of their local communities to get the job done. As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Mike Darrow, executive director of Feeding the Carolinas, was present to accept the donation.
“We truly are grateful to partner with the South Carolina Retail Association and its members in our fight to eliminate food insecurity," Darrow said. "Hosting this Legislative Food Drive highlights the need for food and funds for our food banks and the challenge we have of one in seven people facing hunger every day in the Palmetto State. It is retailers and others within SCRA that make our work a little bit easier and encourage us as we continue the fight. On behalf of Second Harvest Metrolina, Harvest Hope, Golden Harvest and Lowcountry Food Bank, we thank you for this support and collaboration.”
The South Carolina Retail Association encourages others to donate to the food banks of Feeding the Carolinas online at: feedingthecarolinas.org.