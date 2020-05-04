S.C. restaurants, parks reopen as virus restrictions loosened

"We have a lot of people saying we are going too fast. Others say we are going too slow," McMaster said on Friday. "I think we are doing it just right."

Last week, three conservative legislators argued that McMaster's reopening plan wasn't speedy enough, and they asked South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas to call lawmakers back to the Statehouse to end the governor's emergency orders. Lawmakers are set to return to Columbia next week, although Lucas has not commented on the specific request.

As business in the state gradually ramps back up, South Carolinians have eagerly gravitated toward newly reopened recreation areas. High temperatures and sunshine saturated the state over the weekend, and on Sunday, several state parks that reopened after weekslong closures quickly reached capacity. Two historic sites in Charleston, Magnolia Plantation and Middleton Place, have reopened to visitors, although only for outdoor, self-guided tours.

With South Carolina bracing for a projected 50% drop in visitors this year, getting the outdoors reopened is critical to recouping lost revenue. Nearly $2 billion in annual taxes are brought into the state by tourism.