S.C. renews small business job creation act

Once approved by the secretary of state’s office, the qualified business is registered for a period of 12 months. A qualified business may renew its registration as long as it continues to meet the statutory requirements for a qualified business.

“Since the High Growth Small Business Job Creation Act originally passed, nearly 300 companies have registered as qualified businesses, with over 90 registered at the end of 2019,” Hammond said.

“Furthermore, these qualified businesses have reported creating over 1,200 full-time, part-time and temporary jobs. I am thrilled that our state has continued this program that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship, especially during this time of economic uncertainty.”

Businesses may file a registration application for a qualified business through the secretary of state’s Business Entities Online Filing System. In order to apply for a tax credit under the High Growth Small Business Job Creation Act, angel investors must complete the Angel Investor Credit Application provided by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

For more information on angel investor tax credits, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.

