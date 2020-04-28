S.C. primaries to proceed as scheduled; state agencies make coronavirus announcements

DEW is encouraging individuals who have not returned to their portal to file for PUA to do so, and the agency is inviting those in the state who have yet to file a claim to begin the process.

To help with an additional anticipated spike in call volume, DEW is extending hours for its call center. The new hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s how to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance:

• If you have already filed in the MyBenefits portal, you will receive a notification with next steps. Please log into your portal, click the link on your dashboard and answer the prompted questions.

• If you have not already filed in the MyBenefits portal, now is the time to apply. You can read more about the program and the process at https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/self-employed or you can visit dew.sc.gov and click the MyBenefits portal in the top right corner.

Department of Motor Vehicles

Starting Monday, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will expand operations by reopening all 66 branch offices to increase convenience for customers.