S.C. primaries to proceed as scheduled; state agencies make coronavirus announcements

The June 9 statewide primaries and June 23 runoffs are set to proceed as scheduled, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
The commission has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections.
Voting options remain unchanged. Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them.
Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible. If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now. In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begins May 4.
Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Some facilities have declined to be used, and some poll managers have declined to serve.
Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.
For more information on absentee voting, polling places and more, visit scVOTES.org.
Department of Employment and Workforce
Since launching the self-service Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on Friday, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has released more than $4.6 million in federal PUA funding to eligible claimants.
DEW is encouraging individuals who have not returned to their portal to file for PUA to do so, and the agency is inviting those in the state who have yet to file a claim to begin the process.
To help with an additional anticipated spike in call volume, DEW is extending hours for its call center. The new hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Here’s how to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance:
• If you have already filed in the MyBenefits portal, you will receive a notification with next steps. Please log into your portal, click the link on your dashboard and answer the prompted questions.
• If you have not already filed in the MyBenefits portal, now is the time to apply. You can read more about the program and the process at https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/self-employed or you can visit dew.sc.gov and click the MyBenefits portal in the top right corner.
Department of Motor Vehicles
Starting Monday, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will expand operations by reopening all 66 branch offices to increase convenience for customers.
All offices will operate by appointment only, which can be scheduled on the SCDMV website at SCDMVonline.com.
All SCDMV branch offices, with the exception of the Allendale and McCormick locations, will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to be open only on Wednesdays during this shift in operations.
All SCDMV and State of South Carolina offices are closed Monday, May 11, in accordance with the published state holiday schedule.
S.C. Arts Commission
The S.C. Arts Commission announced it will provide emergency relief grants to South Carolina arts organizations and individual artists who can prove lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for South Carolina Arts Emergency Relief grants will be accepted April 29 through May 15. Guidelines for the grants and a link to the application are available at SouthCarolinaArts.com.
The SCAC anticipates notifying recipients of funding within two weeks of the application deadline.
Concerned about COVID-19?
