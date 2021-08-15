S.C. politicians blow off ethics fines with few consequences

“Maybe we should add a little more meat to that law,” Bryant said.

Hembree likes the idea.

“That ought to get their attention,” he said.

Three lawmakers who might vote on such a bill, including Williams, are on ethics lists themselves.

Democratic state Reps. Cezar McKnight of Kingstree and Carl Anderson of Georgetown together owe more than $66,000 to the Senate Ethics Committee after failed runs for Senate. A voicemail inbox for a number listed for Anderson was full. No one returned a message from a number listed for McKnight.South Carolina’s next-door neighbors have other methods of adding teeth to their ethics enforcement.

North Carolina’s ethics commission refers cases with unpaid debts exceeding $500 to the state attorney general, giving collection efforts the full force of the state’s highest law enforcement officer. That office sent demand letters to debtors in two dozen cases over the last three years.

Georgia also enlists its attorney general to help collect. Like South Carolina, the state garnishes wages from debtors.

But unlike South Carolina, neither Georgia nor North Carolina publishes a list of debtors.