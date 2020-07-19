S.C. NAACP opposes governor's call for schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster urged all public K-12 schools in

South Carolina to reopen for the 2020-21 school year with students in brick-and-mortar classrooms five days a week.

The governor spoke on how it is a detriment to keep students out of school for a significant amount of time and how the mental health of students could be impacted by staying at home.

The state NAACP has several concerns about the governor’s stance. First, where was this concern for the mental health of our students prior to this pandemic?

Second, when was there ever an array of uniformed speakers to support the idea of traditional entry of students being in school.

Third, where were the African American legislators, Black Caucus and

educators at this press event? Where are the voices of teachers? Where are the voices of school superintendents?

There is an apparent continuance to ignore the voices of those not only in the trenches but of those who are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These groups have spoken but their voices apparently do not align with the governor, thus they were ignored.