S.C. NAACP opposes governor's call for schools

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster urged all public K-12 schools in
South Carolina to reopen for the 2020-21 school year with students in brick-and-mortar classrooms five days a week.
The governor spoke on how it is a detriment to keep students out of school for a significant amount of time and how the mental health of students could be impacted by staying at home.
The state NAACP has several concerns about the governor’s stance. First, where was this concern for the mental health of our students prior to this pandemic?
Second, when was there ever an array of uniformed speakers to support the idea of traditional entry of students being in school.
Third, where were the African American legislators, Black Caucus and
educators at this press event? Where are the voices of teachers? Where are the voices of school superintendents?
There is an apparent continuance to ignore the voices of those not only in the trenches but of those who are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These groups have spoken but their voices apparently do not align with the governor, thus they were ignored.
Clearly, the governor and his team are choosing to ignore the voices of teachers and public educators and school districts who have worked for months on their plans to safely reopen schools.
Schools have sent surveys and we have responded to them. As a community, we are tired of the surveys we have to take, with no results to a resolution on a detailed layout of how schools will look for our kids and staff. Minorities have long been the test subjects to theories and research, so why are we subjecting our children into an unsafe environment while COVID-19 cases run rapid in South Carolina?
The need for education is significant for our young men and women, but what is the best plan to reach children in rural communities who do not have access to tools that will make them academically sound?
If we continue down this path of destruction of reactive planning, our children will continue to be lost. Schools do not have a plan set to track the whereabouts of students that have been unaccounted for since March. This is not something legislators are pushing for but we have to make them aware and address this ongoing issue.
We are calling on the governor to do the following:
- Respect the health experts' opinions on the danger of sending students and teachers to school too early.
- Respect our state school superintendent’s opinion on school reopening.
- Provide the necessary infrastructure for all students in every area of South Carolina to be successful in learning at home during this pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.