S.C., local unemployment filings up

South Carolina received initial unemployment claims from 87,686 people last week, including 2,009 in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

It also received 170 initial claims in Bamberg County and 148 in Calhoun County.

The figures represent the people who applied for standard unemployment insurance benefits in the last week, but does not represent the number of people approved.

South Carolina’s initial claims represent an increase of 3.14% from the previous week’s count of 85,018 and a 4,293.09% increase from the week ending March 14 when only 1,996 initial claims were filed.

SCDEW has processed 268,614 claims in the four weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Also, $114 million has been paid in $600 FPUC/CARES Act benefits and regular unemployment insurance benefits from Sunday through Tuesday of this week alone. This is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have even reached the state.

The agency has increased its call center staff from 46 customer service representatives to 292 and more staff are being trained and added to the phones each day.