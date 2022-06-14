S.C., local party primaries today

South Carolina’s party primaries will be held today.

Voters will be able to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries, but not both.

Casting a ballot in one party’s primary prohibits you from voting in any runoffs needed in the other party’s primary.

Which primary you choose has no bearing on voting in the general election on Nov. 8.

The following contested races will be featured Tuesday:

Statewide

● U.S. Senate/Democrat - Catherine Fleming Bruce, Angela Geter, Krystle Matthews

● Governor/Democrat - Carlton Boyd, Joe Cunningham, Mia Mcleod, Calvin McMillan, William Williams

● Governor/Republican - Henry McMaster (incumbent), Harrison Musselwhite

● Attorney general/Republican - Alan Wilson (incumbent), Lauren Martel

● Secretary of state/Republican - Mark Hammond (incumbent), Keith Blandford

● Superintendent of education/Democrat - Gary Burgress, Lisa Ellis, Jerry Govan Jr.

● Superintendent of education/Republican - Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness, Ellen Weaver

● Agriculture Commissioner/Republican - Hugh Weathers (incumbent), Bill Bledsoe, Bob Rozier Jr.

U.S. House

● Congressional District 6/Democrat - James Clyburn (incumbent); Gregg Marcel Dixon; Michael Addison

• Congressional District 6/Republican - Duke Buckner and A. Sonia Morris

S.C. House

● S.C. House District 90/Democrat - Justin Bamberg (incumbent) and Evert Comer Jr.

● S.C. House District 91/Democrat - Lonnie Hosey (incumbent) and Kevin Ray

Bamberg County

● Bamberg County auditor/Democrat - Rosa Robinson Verner (incumbent) and Gale H. Black

Orangeburg County

● Orangeburg County Council District 6/Democrat - Deloris Frazier (incumbent) and Aisha Graham

Calhoun County

● Calhoun County Council District 3/Republican - Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette

Voting

Polling places are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:

• S.C. driver's license

• S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

• S.C. voter registration card with photo

• Federal military ID

• U.S. passport

Polling places

Bamberg County

• Colston – Colston Fire Department, 6785 Colston Road, Bamberg

• Edisto – Edisto Fire Station, 4532 Edisto River Road, Branchville

• Ehrhardt – Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt

• East Denmark – Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

• Govan – Govan Fire Dept., 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar

• Hightowers Mill – Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• Hunter’s Chapel – Hunter’s Chapel Fire Dept., 6313 Farrells Road, Branchville

• Kearse – Brandt’s Office, 8804 Low Country Hwy., Ehrhardt

• Little Swamp – Little Swamp Community Center, 16589 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks

• Olar – Olar Town Hall, 14978 Low Country Hwy., Olar

• South Bamberg – Kearse Agriculture Building, 847 Calhoun St., Bamberg

• West Denmark – Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• North Bamberg – Bamberg City Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy., Bamberg

• Barrier Free – Voter Registration Office, 2959 Main Hwy., Bamberg

Orangeburg County

• Ward 1 – Orangeburg Arts Center, 619 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg

• Ward 2 – Chamber Of Commerce, 155 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg

• Ward 3 – Mellichamp Elementary School, 350 Murray Road, Orangeburg

• Ward 4 – Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg

• Ward 5 – Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St., Orangeburg

• Ward 6 – Youth Canteen, 1620 Middleton St., Orangeburg

• Ward 7 – Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg

• Ward 8 – W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg

• Ward 9 – Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg

• Ward 10 – Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 1 – R.E. Howard Middle School, 1255 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 2 – Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg

• Suburban 3 – Orangeburg Area Development Center, 1060 Pineland St., Orangeburg

• Suburban 4 – Orangeburg Municipal Airport, 1811 Airport Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 5 – Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg

• Suburban 6 – Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg

• Suburban 7 – W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg

• Suburban 8 – Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall Ave., Orangeburg

• Suburban 9 – Human Resources Center, 2570 St Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Bethel – Bethune-Bowman High School, 4857 Charleston Hwy., Orangeburg

• Bowman 1 – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Bowman 2 – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Branchville 1 – Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville

• Brookdale – Brookdale Middle School, 394 Brookdale Dr., Orangeburg

• Cope – Cope Area Career Center, 6052 Slab Landing Road, Cope

• Cordova 1 – Edisto High School, 500 R.M. Foster Road, Cordova

• Edisto – Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4208 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope

• Elloree 1 – New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree

• Eutawville 1 – Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville

• Eutawville 2 – St. James-Gaillard Elementary School, 1555 Gardensgate Road, Eutawville

• Four Holes – Four Holes Fire Station, 1010 Gramling Road, Orangeburg

• Holly Hill 2 – Holly Hill Roberts Middle, 530 Hessesman Street, Holly Hill

• Holly Hill 1 – Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill

• Jamison – OCtech, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Limestone 1 – Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

• Neeses-Livingston – Livingston Community Center, 5875 Savannah Hwy., Orangeburg

• Nix – Nix Elementary School, 770 Stilton Road, Orangeburg

• North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-op, 8381 North Road, North

• North 1 – North Town Hall, 9305 North Road, North

• Norway – Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway

• Pinehill Great Branch Community Center – 2890 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg

• Providence – Providence Vol. Fire Dept., 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Rowesville – Rowesville Community Center, 125 Camelia Dr., Rowesville

• Santee 1 – Santee Family Develop Center, 210 Brooks Blvd., Santee

• Springfield – Old Springfield Elementary, 210 Brodie St., Springfield

• Vance – Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance

• Whittaker – Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg

• Bolentown – Bolentown Volunteer Fire Department, 2310 Norway Road, Orangeburg

• Cordova 2 – Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova

• Elloree 2 – New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree

• Limestone 2 – Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

• Santee 2 – Santee Fire Department, 1005 Bass Dr., Santee

• Barrier-free – Voter Registration Office – 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg

Calhoun County

• Bethel – Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, 1059 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews

• Cameron – Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron

• Center Hill – St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North

• Creston – Creston EMS Station, 2145 Old Number Six Highway, Creston

• Dixie – John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

• Fall Branch – WOW Hall, 94 Flame Tree Road, St. Matthews

• Fort Motte – St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1164 Fort Motte Road, St. Matthews

• Lone Star – Lone Star Fire Station, 650 Weeks Landing Road, Lone Star

• Midway – Midway Volunteer Fire Station, 1337 Midway Road, Elloree

• Murph Mill – Wesley Chapel UMC, 1300 Murph Mill Road, St. Matthews

• Sandy Run – Sandy Run Public School, 450 Old Swamp Road, Swansea

• St. Matthews – Calhoun County Museum. 313 Butler St., St. Matthews

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

