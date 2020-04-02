S.C. LLR extends renewal deadlines during health emergency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA – Effective immediately, the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) is extending the license renewal deadline for licenses, registrations, and permits scheduled to renew during the months of April, May, June, July and August. The new renewal deadline is extended to Sept. 30, 2020.

“We recognize the toll that this virus is taking on South Carolinians, and we are committed to doing all that we can to support them during these challenging times,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Director Farr and her team recognized a need, acted quickly to address it, and South Carolinians are better off because of their work.”

“The agency recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices our licensees are making during this difficult time, and we want to do our part in making things easier for them,” LLR Director Emily Farr said.

Additionally, continuing education requirements may be obtained throughout the entirety of this extended renewal period. Affected licenses, registrations and permits involve the following boards:

• Barbers

• Cosmetology

• Contractors

• Dentistry

• Engineers and Surveyors