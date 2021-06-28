S.C. limits lane closures for long weekend

South Carolina is limiting lane closures this weekend to help with holiday traffic flow.

The S.C. Department of Transportation prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.

These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, July 2, through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.

SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution.

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast.

Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.

