S.C. lets beaches reopen; leaders struggle with safety or fun

More than 4,600 COVID-19 cases and at least 135 deaths have been reported statewide, according to DHEC's Tuesday update. It was a significant rise of more than 170 cases and 11 deaths from the update the day before.

For most people, the coronavirus that caused this year's pandemic causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or even death.

Once the governor gave them permission, North Myrtle Beach didn't hesitate to open its beach back to the public.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the decision was made so "people can enjoy some much-needed sun and recreation along our nine miles of beach."

But she said reopening the beach only works if people are responsible by staying 6 feet (2 meters) apart, following existing statewide emergency rules banning groups of three or more outside immediate families and don't play group games like volleyball.

Horry County also opened its beaches at noon Tuesday. Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island and many beaches around Charleston will remain closed.

Georgetown County Council met online an hour before McMaster's reopening order went into effect, voting 5-2 to keep its beaches closed in a meeting that was a microcosm of debates going on across the coast.