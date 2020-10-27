S.C. Legislative Black Caucus to hold 3rd annual Black Elected Officials Summit

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus (SCLBC) will hold the third annual Black Elected Officials Summit on Thursday, Oct. 29. and Friday, Oct. 30.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The program for Thursday will begin at 5 p.m. and close at 7 p.m.; the program on Friday will begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.

Black elected officials from across South Carolina will come together for a program featuring panel discussions with policy stakeholders on key issues, including COVID-19, health care, public education and criminal justice reform.

The program will feature special guest speakers, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, and U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison. Additional guests will be announced prior to the summit.

“The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is honored to bring together so many elected officials, policy experts and respected leaders to discuss the most important issues facing South Carolina. While this summit will be different than in previous years, we look forward to a lively discussion in this new virtual format,” said Rep. Jerry Govan, the chairman of the SCLBC.

To RSVP for the Black Elected Officials Summit, contact Nick Sottile at nssottile@gmail.com or 843-830-9405.

