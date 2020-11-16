S.C. leaders suggest caution but not canceling holiday plans

"I think we know a lot more about the virus than we did then. We know how to manage it. We have not been able to control it," McMaster said.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the state is over 1,400 for the first time since that long summer surge finally started to abate in early August.

Hospitals aren't filled and an increase in deaths has not immediately followed, according to state Department of Health and Environmental Control data, but the noticeable spike in cases is only about a week old.

The increase in cases hasn't deterred schools from continuing with plans to bring more students into the buildings for more days.

Greenville County Schools announced Monday that it plans to have all middle school students who want to return to classrooms in school buildings five days a week after Christmas break. Elementary students in the state's largest district returned to school full time earlier this month.

"We believe and are fully confident we have a safe path forward," Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster said. "Assuming there is not a surge."

At the moment, there isn't a surge, according to the complex ratios Royster's system uses to measure the COVID-19 risk in his schools.