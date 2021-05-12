S.C. lawmakers OK open carry of guns

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.
The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday, signing off on changes made by the Senate to the bill.
The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.
The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee and lowering the number of bullets that someone must fire at a target in an accuracy test to get a permit from 50 to 25 shots.
House members on Wednesday voted against an effort that would essentially remove the training and permit requirements from the bill. Though representatives approved such a bill last month, senators have not taken that proposal up.
South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry, joining atypical partners such as California, Florida, Illinois and New York.
After the Senate approved the bill this past week, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said Republicans passed the bill instead of tackling critical issues.
“Against the wishes and advice of law enforcement, policy experts and their constituents, Republicans jammed yet another piece of dangerous legislation through the State Senate this evening,” Hutto said,
He said the bill does not expand anyone’s Second Amendment rights.
“It seeks to legalize intimidation and public endangerment. Open carry of firearms in public will ultimately lead to violent encounters, and injuries or death. With the ever-growing numbers of gun violence across our country, it is shocking that any lawmaker would want to further encourage the display of lethal weapons in places where families gather every day,” Hutto said in a release.
The vote allowed Republican senators to bookend a pair of legislative wins during the 2021 session that conservatives have been unable to obtain for years — a bill outlawing nearly all abortions was finally passed by the Senate in January. It became law month but isn't being enforced because of a lawsuit.