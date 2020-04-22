S.C. lawmaker: Let qualifying restaurants serve patrons

COLUMBIA -- Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster requesting an executive order to allow qualified restaurants to serve patrons at their place of business, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The full text of the letter is:
Dear Governor McMaster,
I commend you for your leadership and your implementation of previous requests I have made of your office during this difficult time. As we look to begin the process of reopening our state, we must take all necessary precautions to protect the health and wellbeing of the people of South Carolina, while providing for the safe conduct of economic activity.
I request that you issue an executive order to allow qualified restaurants to serve patrons at their place of business, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Under these parameters, restaurants with outdoor seating – with tables spaced at least six feet apart – should be allowed to serve customers who are members of the same household.
State policy should continue to discourage groups of people from gathering. However, allowing for families to dine together, while maintaining proper social distance, would not undermine public health. Based on conversations I have had with leading health care professionals in our state, we can safely take this first step towards normalcy.
It is important to remember why South Carolina began the implementation of social distancing measures, including the recommendation that people quarantine themselves at home. We adopted these measures in order to prevent the virus from overloading our health care system.
Fortunately, the worst-case scenario – of hospitals being overrun by this invisible enemy – is not our present reality. The current data shows that our health care system is fully capable of providing care to patients. You first declared a state of emergency on March 13; as of yesterday, statewide hospital bed capacity utilization sits at 57.2%, slightly lower than it was a month ago. DHEC estimates currently 266 beds are needed for coronavirus patients, with 4,680 beds available.
As we look to responsibly relax certain emergency regulations, we must all remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. The people of South Carolina have responded to this unprecedented crisis with great patience and resilience. I have the utmost faith that South Carolinians will continue to act with care by continuing to practice social distancing.
Respectfully,
Rep. Todd Rutherford
