S.C. lawmaker: Let qualifying restaurants serve patrons

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA -- Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster requesting an executive order to allow qualified restaurants to serve patrons at their place of business, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The full text of the letter is:

Dear Governor McMaster,

I commend you for your leadership and your implementation of previous requests I have made of your office during this difficult time. As we look to begin the process of reopening our state, we must take all necessary precautions to protect the health and wellbeing of the people of South Carolina, while providing for the safe conduct of economic activity.

I request that you issue an executive order to allow qualified restaurants to serve patrons at their place of business, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Under these parameters, restaurants with outdoor seating – with tables spaced at least six feet apart – should be allowed to serve customers who are members of the same household.