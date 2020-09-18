S.C. jobless rate falls over 2%; Orangeburg rate is fourth highest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unemployment in The T&D Region and South Carolina fell in August, according to a Friday report by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased to 6.3% from July’s revised estimate of 8.7%. Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August.

Orangeburg County’s rate fell from 12.9% to 10.1, fourth highest among S.C. counties.

Bamberg County’s rate fell from 12.6% to 9.8, fifth highest.

Calhoun County’s rate fell from 8.9 to 6.9%.

Allendale and Marlboro counties at 10.8% had the highest rates in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “Today’s news shows that South Carolina’s economic recovery is well underway. We still have a lot of work to do to get our people back to work and get our economy back to full strength, but this is clear evidence that we’re on the right track and that should be encouraging news for every South Carolinian.”