S.C. jobless rate falls over 2%; Orangeburg rate is fourth highest
S.C. jobless rate falls over 2%; Orangeburg rate is fourth highest

Unemployment in The T&D Region and South Carolina fell in August, according to a Friday report by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased to 6.3% from July’s revised estimate of 8.7%. Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August.

Orangeburg County’s rate fell from 12.9% to 10.1, fourth highest among S.C. counties.

Bamberg County’s rate fell from 12.6% to 9.8, fifth highest.

Calhoun County’s rate fell from 8.9 to 6.9%.

Allendale and Marlboro counties at 10.8% had the highest rates in the state.

Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “Today’s news shows that South Carolina’s economic recovery is well underway. We still have a lot of work to do to get our people back to work and get our economy back to full strength, but this is clear evidence that we’re on the right track and that should be encouraging news for every South Carolinian.”

“The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August had a significant drop to 6.3% from July’s revised estimate of 8.7%. That is the lowest unemployment rate in the state since the pandemic began. And, it is down approximately 50% from the rate reported for April 2020. Importantly, these numbers indicate a downward trend as millions of South Carolinians return to work,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

“While comparisons to the Great Recession are not apples to apples, it does provide some level of context. The peak unemployment rate during the Great Recession was 11.7% towards the end of 2009 and it took until March of 2015 for the state’s unemployment rate to reach 6.4%. That means it took more than five years to accomplish the economic recovery our state has experienced in the last five months,” Elzey said.

“It’s also important to remember South Carolina’s worst unemployment month related to COVID-19 (April 2020: 12.8%) was higher than the worst months of the Great Recession (December 2009 – February 2010: 11.7%. Unlike the Great Recession, which was a slower economic decline and an excruciatingly slow economic rebound, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc quickly on our workforce and economy, but was equally met with an encouraging swift recovery. We are by no means back to normal in our state, but these milestones should be acknowledged and celebrated,” Ellzey said.

