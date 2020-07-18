S.C. interstates have backlog of problems

The design of the interstate – which includes a separation from other roads and rail lines, a minimum of four lanes, paved shoulders and median barriers – makes South Carolina’s interstates more than 2-1/2 times as safe to travel on as all other roadways. The fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles of travel on South Carolina’s interstates in 2018 was 0.87 – the sixth highest in the U.S. -- compared to 2.20 on the state’s non-Interstate routes. TRIP estimates that additional safety features on South Carolina’s Interstate Highway System saved 248 lives in 2018.

The TRIP report found that since 2000, travel on the U.S. interstate system -- the importance of which has been heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic -- has increased at a rate nearly triple that at which new lane capacity is being added.

In South Carolina, 49% of urban interstate highways are considered congested during peak hours, the 18th greatest share in the U.S. vehicle travel on South Carolina’s interstates increased 35% from 2000 to 2018, the 12th fastest rate in the nation. Nine percent of interstate travel in South Carolina is by combination trucks.