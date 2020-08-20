 Skip to main content
S.C. initial unemployment claims up
South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims data for the week ending Aug. 15, 2020

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 7,255 residents filed an initial unemployment claim last week, an increase of 1,334 initial claims from the week before.

The new claims include:

• Bamberg County – 26

• Calhoun County – 21

• Orangeburg County – 168

South Carolina residents have filed a total of 719,704 initial claims since mid-March.

“Although this week’s initial claims data exhibited an uptick, fluctuation of claims data is common. Our teams have reviewed the available information and there is no significant singular event that can account for the increase,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

