S.C. initial unemployment claims up

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 7,255 residents filed an initial unemployment claim last week, an increase of 1,334 initial claims from the week before.

“Although this week’s initial claims data exhibited an uptick, fluctuation of claims data is common. Our teams have reviewed the available information and there is no significant singular event that can account for the increase,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.