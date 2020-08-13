S.C. initial unemployment claims down

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 5,921 residents filed an initial unemployment claim last week. That’s a decrease of 2,988 initial claims from the week before.
This brings the initial claims total to 712,449 received since mid-March.
Last week’s claims include:
• Bamberg – 25
• Calhoun – 13
• Orangeburg – 155
“A new milestone has been reached as initial claims numbers come in under 6,000 new filers this week. However, to keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
Ellzey said the state is awaiting details about President Donald Trump’s memorandum designed to provide additional benefits for eligible claimants.
“While we do not yet have guidance from the Department of Labor on how to implement this program, we do know several things. First, there will be additional funds added to an eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount. Second, the payments will be made retroactive to the claim week ending Aug. 1, 2020. For that reason, it is critical for claimants to continue certifying each week that they are unemployed to ensure any back pay owed to them is processed without delay,” Ellzey said.
“Due to the expected guidance requiring coding changes to our system, we do want claimants to understand that it will likely take several weeks before any additional retroactive benefits will be paid out. Until then, claimants will receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they’re found eligible for,” he said.
