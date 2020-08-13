S.C. initial unemployment claims down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 5,921 residents filed an initial unemployment claim last week. That’s a decrease of 2,988 initial claims from the week before.

This brings the initial claims total to 712,449 received since mid-March.

Last week’s claims include:

• Bamberg – 25

• Calhoun – 13

• Orangeburg – 155

“A new milestone has been reached as initial claims numbers come in under 6,000 new filers this week. However, to keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

Ellzey said the state is awaiting details about President Donald Trump’s memorandum designed to provide additional benefits for eligible claimants.