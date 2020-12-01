S.C. House leaders pledge continued kindness

COLUMBIA — A slightly more Republican South Carolina House met Tuesday to elect its leaders, pick seats and organize for the 2021 session that begins in January, as leaders pledged to continue working with kindness.

There were no contentious fights over Speaker, House Clerk or other positions. Unlike two years ago, there didn't appear to be any unexpected changes in the leaders of committees.

Instead, Speaker Jay Lucas was reelected to a fourth two-year term without opposition, and expressed his desire to continue molding the House into his vison of a chamber with cooperation, kindness, sense of purpose and humor.

"Gandhi once said leadership at one time meant muscle. But today, it means getting along with people," the Republican from Hartsville said after donning the traditional purple robe to preside over the House.

Republicans flipped two seats during November's elections and now make up 80 of the House's 124 members.

Chances are the General Assembly as a whole becomes more partisan when the 124th session starts Jan. 12. The South Carolina Senate increased by three Republicans to 30 seats out of 46, and those Republicans tend to have a more conservative outlook.