S.C. House District 90 pits Democratic incumbent against GOP political newcomer

District 90 Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, is facing Republican political newcomer Sharon Carter in the Nov. 8 general election.

Bamberg defeated Bamberg County Councilman Evert Comer Jr. in the June primary. Carter did not face any opposition in the Republican primary.

District 90 consists of all of Bamberg County and portions of Orangeburg, including the U.S. 301 corridor and the City of Orangeburg.

Bamberg

"I'm running for re-election because our work isn't done," Bamberg said. "Orangeburg and Bamberg need someone in the Statehouse who will fight for them. It is an honor and a privilege to represent the people of our community and I hope to be re-elected for two more years."

Bamberg said his priorities are:

Economic growth: "We need more good-paying jobs in our area," Bamberg said "As a small business owner myself, I know how important it is to invest in our area."

Public education: "Until we fully fund our schools, including paying our teachers more, our children can't reach their full potential," Bamberg said. "As a product of public schools, it is very important that we improve our education system."

Civil rights: "Government has no right to interfere in your private life," Bamberg said. "Whether it's protecting the right to vote or protecting a woman's right to make private medical decisions, I will fight government."

Bamberg is standing on his record and cites a number of accomplishments over the past eight years.

He says he is the most proud of helping to pass legislation that requires law enforcement to wear body cameras, ending the law enforcement ticket quota system that has "unfairly impacted South Carolinians in District 90 and across the state," and the approval and development of the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Center. The Bamberg-Barnwell center is a satellite location of the Regional Medical Center.

The state's General Assembly has and will continue to have a number of issues coming before it in the next two years.

These include gun control, abortion, environmental issues, education and the nationwide push for electric vehicles.

Gun control: "I support the 2nd Amendment," Bamberg said. "I voted for the open-carry law because I respect the right of law-abiding citizens to own guns. I also support common-sense measures to keep guns out of the wrong hands. In our rural area, we have a long tradition of responsible gun ownership and I respect that, as a gun owner myself."

Abortion: "I believe that private, personal medical decisions should be left between a woman and her doctor," Bamberg said. "Politicians should stay out of it. I oppose the recent abortion ban bills -- these bills would take 10-year-old girls who are survivors of rape or incest and force them to give birth. That is unconscionable to me. I believe that government should stay out of your personal life, period."

Climate change: "The science is clear -- the climate is changing," Bamberg said. "As sea levels rise and storms like hurricanes grow stronger, that will have a huge impact on coastal and low-lying parts of South Carolina. I support efforts to make us more resilient in the wake of climate change and I support more green jobs in South Carolina."

Electric vehicles: "I personally drive a gasoline-powered car, but electric vehicles are becoming more and more common," Bamberg said. "One result of all the federal funding our state has received over the last two years will be more electric vehicle charging stations. For a community like ours that is located right off I-95 and I-26, that will become very important over the coming years."

Critical Race Theory: "Critical Race Theory is not taught in our schools," Bamberg said. "Heck, I didn't even learn about CRT in law school. The fact of the matter is that all children -- Black or white -- need to learn about our history. We will never be able to heal divisions if we never talk about race. This session, I opposed a bill that would have censored what can be taught in schools because I think it is important to teach the truth."

Bamberg said improving wealth for constituents in District 90 is his goal.

"I am a proponent of more state funding for our rural areas," he said. "It starts with more investment in our infrastructure that will allow more commerce to come here as well as better education and job training to equip our workforce with the skills they need. I have also sponsored legislation to reform our tax code to make it easier to live, work and run a business in rural South Carolina."

Bamberg is also for fully funding the state's public education system by fixing the funding formula that leaves rural schools behind.

"When we underfund our schools, when we don't pay our teachers enough, we are failing our children," Bamberg said. "I will continue to support raising funding levels for education, including raising teacher pay. I also will continue to support public institutions of higher education, like South Carolina State and Denmark Tech, and efforts to make it more affordable to go to college in South Carolina."

Bamberg, who was elected to the House in 2014 at the age of 26, is a Bamberg resident and 2005 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from the University in South Carolina in 2009. He earned his juris doctorate from the USC School of Law two years later.

Bamberg is a practicing attorney at Bamberg Legal LLC, with offices in Bamberg and Orangeburg. The law firm takes cases for people who have been hurt -- whether it's the result of a car wreck, an injury on the job, or civil rights violations.

Bamberg is on the Judiciary Committee in the South Carolina House.

The 35-year old Smoaks resident is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division. He has served on the board of directors of Healing Species since 2009.

He is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and has served with the Bamberg County Democratic Party.

Though he is unmarried, Bamberg said, "Family is everything to me."

"I grew up in a close-knit community and I carry that with me in everything I do," Bamberg said.

Bamberg's mother, Ronda, is the case manager at Bamberg Legal law firm, and his father, Kenny, is the sheriff of Bamberg County. Bamberg has a brother Brandon, a niece and a nephew.

Bamberg enjoys the outdoors. Riding four-wheelers, taking trips up to the lake, riding jet skis and boating are among his favorite things to do.

"Growing up here, I learned to appreciate the natural beauty of South Carolina from a young age," Bamberg said.

Carter

Carter cited James 1:27 as the main reason she is running for the District 90 seat.

The biblical verse states: "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world."

"First and foremost, I'm following God's will," Carter said. "During a Bible study called 'The Girl For the Job,' I felt the Lord call me to run for House seat 90. I am stepping out in faith in obedience."

"I am proud to be a part of a hard-working and friendly community," Carter said. "However, many people in the district are struggling economically. Many industries have closed and personal income has declined, resulting in population decline. Other areas of the state are flourishing and I will work with community leaders to bring back progress and prosperity to a once-thriving community."

"I will work hard and will listen to you and your family's concerns while being a strong voice for our community, as well as bring your voice to the General Assembly," Carter said. "With a little cooperation and strong communication, we can make this district a place where everyone can thrive, not just survive."

Carter says her main priorities are:

To improve communication with constituents through openness and transparency.

Bring in new jobs and support the existing small businesses and agricultural communities.

"We need strong job recruitment and job skills training to provide opportunities for all," Carter said. "Our technical colleges and skilled trades education programs deserve our support. I will actively support county and regional economic development efforts and the local chambers of commerce."

Work with educational leaders to strengthen the educational system.

"While working with the educational leadership, I will address the lack of resources in the classroom and support teacher pay raises," Carter said. "I will promote community-wide mentorship programs that invest in our community's young people. Education is the key to investing in our district's future."

Several policy issues such as gun control, abortion, climate change and educational measures will surely come before the South Carolina General Assembly over the coming years.

Carter addressed some of these potential issues.

Carter notes that recent efforts have also been put in place across the country to teach Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.

According to Wikipedia, CRT is a cross-disciplinary examination, by social and civil-rights scholars and activists, to explore how laws, social and political movements, and media shape, and are shaped by, social conceptions of race and ethnicity.

"I fully support Bill H5183 Transparency & Integrity in Education Act that passed out of the House in 2022," Carter said. "It called for instruction to be unbiased and include a broad scope of history."

"As an educator, I am far more concerned with our children's reading comprehension," Carter said. "Recent MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) scores indicate our third-graders are below state standards. Students learn to read in the first and second grade. They read to learn in the four and fifth grade and every grade thereafter. We need to support our teachers and equip our children for the future."

Carter said with regards to gun legislation that she is a firm believer in the Second Amendment and supports an individual's right to bear arms.

Carter, who was adopted, says she is a Christian conservative. The overturning of Roe vs. Wade has brought the issue of abortion back to state lawmakers. The South Carolina General Assembly just failed to pass an abortion bill that would restrict abortions in the state.

"I am certainly thankful for life," she said.

Carter said residents of the state are blessed "with rich soil and abundant wildlife" and that "it is our responsibility to be good stewards of that."

"(President Joe) Biden and his allies have destroyed the American economy with their liberal and extreme viewpoints on climate change, resulting in record high inflation," Carter said. "This reckless approach has gas and grocery prices skyrocketing, with no meaningful impact on climate change I will bring a balanced approach to climate change."

One of the recent discussions and efforts on the national level in some states is to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles and transition to electric.

"Electric vehicles should be a personal choice and not dictated by the government as the Democrats are doing in California," Carter said. "The gas tax funds roads in South Carolina. It is irresponsible for the government to pick winners and losers in the vehicle market while not addressing future road funding."

Born in 1970 in Columbia, Carter moved to Bamberg County at the age of 11.

A graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in 1988, Carter earned her bachelor of science in elementary education from the College of Charleston in 1992.

Carter has served as a classroom teacher at Westview Elementary School and St. John's Christian Academy, as well as a children's director at Freedom Church. Her teaching career has spanned 19 years.

She also assisted with her husband's engineering and land-surveying small business.

Carter has served as a guardian ad litem, a volunteer lobbyist for foster care, chair of the Bamberg County Republican Party and a member of the County Education Strategic Planning Team. She participated in SC Educational Improvement Council meetings.

Carter has been married to her husband, Mark, for 33 years and the couple has two daughters, a son, son-in-law and two grandchildren.

Carter enjoys Sundays and worshiping the Lord with her church family of Cornerstone. She also likes college football and Gameday on ESPN is her favorite show.

"It will be my honor to serve you as your voice to the General Assembly," Carter said. "I promise to pray, asking for the Lord's guidance and wisdom in every decision made on the district's behalf."