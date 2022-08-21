S.C. Historical Society announces traveling ‘What’s In Your Attic’ series

CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has been awarded a grant from the South Carolina State Historical Records Advisory Board to take its popular “What’s In Your Attic” program to cities around the state from Sept. 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

The “What’s In Your Attic” program will focus on the preservation of historical items, whether it’s through donation to a museum or archive or through proper storage at home. Presented by Virginia Ellison, VP of Collections and COO of SCHS, attendees will learn the benefits of donation, how to navigate the donation process, what questions to ask, what factors to consider when giving their family’s treasures to an institution, and basic preservation tips to practice at home.

“We’re thrilled to take this exciting program on the road,” said Ellison. “With this generous grant from the South Carolina State Historic Records Advisory Board, we’ll be traveling to cities throughout the state to show people how to identify and preserve their own historical items. From maps and business ledgers to films and photographs, something in your possession may fill an important gap in our state’s historic record.”

Specific event dates and details will be posted on the SCHS website and social media channels as they are confirmed. For more information about “What’s In Your Attic” or to request a presentation in your area, contact Virginia Ellison at virginia.ellison@schsonline.org or visit www.schistory.org.