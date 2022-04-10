S.C. Highway Patrol commander honored by alma mater

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander Col. Chris. Williamson ’85 – the first African American to hold that distinction – was recently recognized by Fayetteville State University for his outstanding service and dedication to his alma mater, local communities and the state of South Carolina.

“It was an indeed an honor to be recognized by Chancellor Allison along with faculty and staff for my achievements as a Bronco alumnus,” Williamson said. “I look forward to working with the University as a part of the Board of Visitors to build on the success that has been started by Chancellor Allison.”

Following a warm welcome and introduction by Chancellor Darrell T. Allison, the Honorable Glenn Adams, chairman of the FSU Board of Trustees and Cumberland County Board of Commissioners issued an official university proclamation highlighting Williamson’s extensive service and contributions. Fayetteville City Council member Shakeyla Ingram also participated in the celebration.

“Col. Williamson models what it means to live a life of service to others. He is a steadfast leader and trailblazer in an often dangerous and thankless profession, yet he continues his missio of protecting the citizens of South Carolina all the while continuously supporting the university,” said Allison. “FSU is proud to honor him.”

In addition to the reception program, Williamson and his family participated in a campus tour and photoshoot.

A 29-year patrol veteran, Williamson has held the commander position since June 2017. Prior to his appointment, Williamson was promoted to captain in 2003 and jointed headquarters in 2011. He assisted with critical issues such as the 1,000-Year Flood in 2015, Hurricane Matthew and events following the Emanuel Church shootings in Charleston.

Williamson was instrumental in important infrastructure and technological advances within the unit. As lieutenant colonel, he managed day-to-day operations of the South Carolina Highway Patrol with statewide jurisdiction. Additionally, he oversaw the administrative, operational and support functions of the patrol associated with enforcement and public safety.

Williamson is a native of Darlington. He and his wife Deloris are the parents of two daughters, Krissy and Daysha, and are proud grandparents.

In August 2021, the university recognized North Carolina Highway Patrol Commander Freddy Johnson, also an FSU graduate.

